NBU hopes for success of talks with IMF starting next week on terms, volume of new program

The National Bank of Ukraine expects the arrival of the mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) next week to negotiate a new financial cooperation program, NBU Governor Yakiv Smolii has said.

"First of all, it will be talks about the parameters of the program, that is, its duration, volume," he described the main subject of meetings with the mission.

"And we hope for the successful completion of such negotiations," Smolii said.

Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk announced the visit of the IMF mission from September 10 to September 24. During his appointment as prime minister in the Verkhovna Rada on August 29, he said that negotiations were scheduled with the mission regarding a new three- or four-year cooperation program.