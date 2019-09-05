Economy

15:50 05.09.2019

NBU hopes for success of talks with IMF starting next week on terms, volume of new program

1 min read
NBU hopes for success of talks with IMF starting next week on terms, volume of new program

The National Bank of Ukraine expects the arrival of the mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) next week to negotiate a new financial cooperation program, NBU Governor Yakiv Smolii has said.

"First of all, it will be talks about the parameters of the program, that is, its duration, volume," he described the main subject of meetings with the mission.

"And we hope for the successful completion of such negotiations," Smolii said.

Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk announced the visit of the IMF mission from September 10 to September 24. During his appointment as prime minister in the Verkhovna Rada on August 29, he said that negotiations were scheduled with the mission regarding a new three- or four-year cooperation program.

Tags: #nbu #imf
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:15 05.09.2019
Task of authorities to cheapen loans realistic, but integrated approach required to solve it – Smolii

Task of authorities to cheapen loans realistic, but integrated approach required to solve it – Smolii

15:40 05.09.2019
NBU cuts refinancing rate from 17% to 16.5%

NBU cuts refinancing rate from 17% to 16.5%

17:51 29.08.2019
IMF mission will be in Kyiv in a few weeks for new cooperation

IMF mission will be in Kyiv in a few weeks for new cooperation

11:10 21.08.2019
NBU cancels banking card with sample signatures from Sept 1

NBU cancels banking card with sample signatures from Sept 1

17:50 20.08.2019
Bankers expects hryvnia exchange rate stability this autumn

Bankers expects hryvnia exchange rate stability this autumn

10:23 19.08.2019
NBU decision to disqualify five of Oschadbank supervisory board members is challenge to corporate governance reform in state-owned banks

NBU decision to disqualify five of Oschadbank supervisory board members is challenge to corporate governance reform in state-owned banks

18:37 16.08.2019
NBU rejects most candidates for Oschadbank's supervisory board

NBU rejects most candidates for Oschadbank's supervisory board

17:50 14.08.2019
Ukraine's Finance Ministry expects NBU to update hryvnia forex rate forecast before drafting budget

Ukraine's Finance Ministry expects NBU to update hryvnia forex rate forecast before drafting budget

15:55 14.08.2019
Low inflation will be observed in next month or two – Danylyshyn

Low inflation will be observed in next month or two – Danylyshyn

16:31 12.08.2019
NBU head does not declare several land plots, funds on bank accounts – NACP

NBU head does not declare several land plots, funds on bank accounts – NACP

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine gets permit from EC for export of fruits and vegetables – regulator

Task of authorities to cheapen loans realistic, but integrated approach required to solve it – Smolii

NBU cuts refinancing rate from 17% to 16.5%

AMCU obliges Ostchem Group to separate assets of nitrogen chemistry within 9 months

IFC considering EUR 30 mln loan to Ukrgasbank with possible conversion into up to 20% of shares

LATEST

EBRD issues $35 mln to Louis Dreyfus Company to set up railcar logistics business in Ukraine

Ukraine gets permit from EC for export of fruits and vegetables – regulator

AMCU obliges Ostchem Group to separate assets of nitrogen chemistry within 9 months

IFC considering EUR 30 mln loan to Ukrgasbank with possible conversion into up to 20% of shares

Restructuring plan of Ukrzaliznytsia to be ready by end of 2019 – head

Ukrzaliznytsia restructuring can last from one to 3-4 years – head

Large taxpayers offices completes audit of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, claims total UAH 9 bln

Finance Ministry cuts rates on govt domestic loan bonds by 0.2 p.p.

Securities Commission resumes license of TASK-broker, submits cassation

Lviv airport sees 40% rise in passenger flow through 8 months

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD