Rada can introduce 'cashback' mechanism for risky sectors in 2020 – Hetmantsev

The parliamentary committee on finance, taxation and customs policy will submit to the Verkhovna Rada about 30 bills, in particular legislative initiatives on cashback and e-bill, bill on combating BEPS (Base Erosion and Profit Shifting), a single account for tax and fee payments, said candidate for a post of committee's head Danylo Hetmantsev.

"…e-bill and cashback are among the first tax initiatives. Recently Finance Ministry posted this initiative: if I don' t receive a check or if it is a fake one (I can check it online), I will notify the tax authority about it and will get payment for purchase back. The entrepreneur pays a 200% fine. Thus we will engage all citizens of Ukraine to the control of settlement and cash operations," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

The mechanism will be introduced for risky sectors on January 1, and in a year it will be introduced in the rest of the sectors.

"We have a lot of developments, already about 30 bills, some were previously registered and approved in the first reading," he said.