Economy

10:02 29.08.2019

Rada can introduce 'cashback' mechanism for risky sectors in 2020 – Hetmantsev

1 min read
Rada can introduce 'cashback' mechanism for risky sectors in 2020 – Hetmantsev

The parliamentary committee on finance, taxation and customs policy will submit to the Verkhovna Rada about 30 bills, in particular legislative initiatives on cashback and e-bill, bill on combating BEPS (Base Erosion and Profit Shifting), a single account for tax and fee payments, said candidate for a post of committee's head Danylo Hetmantsev.

"…e-bill and cashback are among the first tax initiatives. Recently Finance Ministry posted this initiative: if I don' t receive a check or if it is a fake one (I can check it online), I will notify the tax authority about it and will get payment for purchase back. The entrepreneur pays a 200% fine. Thus we will engage all citizens of Ukraine to the control of settlement and cash operations," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

The mechanism will be introduced for risky sectors on January 1, and in a year it will be introduced in the rest of the sectors.

"We have a lot of developments, already about 30 bills, some were previously registered and approved in the first reading," he said.

Tags: #beps #hetmantsev
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:52 28.08.2019
Rada to consider bill on 'split' among first ones in financial sector – Hetmantsev

Rada to consider bill on 'split' among first ones in financial sector – Hetmantsev

10:13 27.08.2019
Hetmantsev considers launch of Financial Investigations Service in six months to be realistic

Hetmantsev considers launch of Financial Investigations Service in six months to be realistic

16:32 07.08.2018
Resistance to BEPS to complicate work of Ukrainian business abroad – first deputy NBU governor

Resistance to BEPS to complicate work of Ukrainian business abroad – first deputy NBU governor

10:30 23.11.2016
Ukraine to join BEPS action plan early 2017

Ukraine to join BEPS action plan early 2017

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Interpipe obtains consent of majority of creditors for restructuring of debt on 2017 bonds

Stockholm Arbitration Court bars Ukraine from selling shares of VEB subsidiary

Rada to consider bill on 'split' among first ones in financial sector – Hetmantsev

Ukravtodor assesses five-year main road repair program in Ukraine at UAH 500 bln

NABU demands all documents on legal advisors from PrivatBank via court

LATEST

Interpipe obtains consent of majority of creditors for restructuring of debt on 2017 bonds

Stockholm Arbitration Court bars Ukraine from selling shares of VEB subsidiary

New workshop closing full ammunition production cycle being created at Ukroboronprom's plant – Bukin

1+1 media to expand cooperation with FILM.UA Group, VIMN

Ukravtodor assesses five-year main road repair program in Ukraine at UAH 500 bln

NABU demands all documents on legal advisors from PrivatBank via court

Ukroboronprom substitutes imported parts from Russia by 60% – Servant of the People

Energy Efficiency Agency jointly with Finnish partners developing concept of 'green' investment fund in Ukraine

Defense Ministry offers purchasing fine quality steel to unblock production of APCs for army

Ukraine says fire tests of its carrier rocket successful

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD