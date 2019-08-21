Ukraine and Japan agree on certificate for Ukrainian poultry exports

The competent authorities of Ukraine and Japan have agreed on an international veterinary certificate for exports of poultry from Ukraine.

Relevant information has been posted on the website of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumers' Rights Protection.

As reported, the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumers' Rights Protection expects the opening of markets of 24 countries for Ukrainian poultry products in 2019-2020.

Over the past two years, 21 new markets have been opened for domestic poultry products, in particular the markets of 14 countries for exports of poultry, and seven countries for exports of eggs.

In 2018, Ukraine opened 85 new markets for various types of products and increased the number of enterprises that received the right to export food of animal origin.