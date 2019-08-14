Economy

18:28 14.08.2019

GDP growth in Ukraine in Q2 accelerates to 4.6%

1 min read
GDP growth in Ukraine in Q2 accelerates to 4.6%

The growth of gross domestic product (GDP) of Ukraine in April-June 2019 was 4.6% compared to the same period in 2018, whereas the growth rate in the first quarter was lower, being fixed at 2.5%.

The Q2 indicator was announced by Ukraine's State Statistics Service on Wednesday.

The country's real GDP in the second quarter of 2019 (taking into account the seasonal factor) increased by 1.6% compared to the previous quarter (Q1), it said.

As reported, according to a consensus forecast of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, Ukraine's GDP growth in 2019 is expected to slow to 2.7% from 3.3% last year with inflation declining to 7.6% (December to December) from 9.8%.

The corresponding forecast was prepared on the basis of updated assessments by experts from the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, the Finance Ministry, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), as well as 13 state and non-governmental organizations.

At the same time, in its July 2019 Inflation Report, the NBU predicted a decline in consumer inflation to 6.3% by the end of 2019 and further to 5% at the beginning of 2020 with a deviation of 1 pp.

Tags: #ukraine #statistics #gdp
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:08 14.08.2019
President's representative Gerus asks Cabinet to stop implementation of Ukraine-EU Energy Bridge project

President's representative Gerus asks Cabinet to stop implementation of Ukraine-EU Energy Bridge project

16:30 14.08.2019
Cabinet allocates almost UAH 18.6 mln one-time assistance to families of killed, disabled ATO participants

Cabinet allocates almost UAH 18.6 mln one-time assistance to families of killed, disabled ATO participants

16:20 14.08.2019
Zelensky and Netanyahu will hold talks in Kyiv on Aug 19

Zelensky and Netanyahu will hold talks in Kyiv on Aug 19

13:42 14.08.2019
Govt approves short-term visa abolishment agreement with Commonwealth of Dominica

Govt approves short-term visa abolishment agreement with Commonwealth of Dominica

12:40 14.08.2019
Bezsmertny: Zelensky far too trusting of Putin, has no idea who he dealing with

Bezsmertny: Zelensky far too trusting of Putin, has no idea who he dealing with

11:34 14.08.2019
Ukrainian Film Days to be held in Toronto on Aug 30 through Sept 1, on the eve of TIFF festival

Ukrainian Film Days to be held in Toronto on Aug 30 through Sept 1, on the eve of TIFF festival

10:04 13.08.2019
Ukrainian TV regulator welcomes Latvia's Megogo Live channel

Ukrainian TV regulator welcomes Latvia's Megogo Live channel

18:39 12.08.2019
Ukraine in Geneva will take part in conference of Convention on Intl Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora

Ukraine in Geneva will take part in conference of Convention on Intl Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora

12:48 10.08.2019
Over 12,500 foreigners not allowed to Ukraine since year start – Border Service

Over 12,500 foreigners not allowed to Ukraine since year start – Border Service

11:16 10.08.2019
Ukraine allows Russian plane in its airspace for half an hour to let it fly around thunderstorm

Ukraine allows Russian plane in its airspace for half an hour to let it fly around thunderstorm

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Finance Ministry expects NBU to update hryvnia forex rate forecast before drafting budget

Low inflation will be observed in next month or two – Danylyshyn

Cabinet amends mechanism of PSO in electricity market

Odesa Port-Side Plant considers SPF's plans to appoint new company head as illegal seizure, asking for protection from president

Ukraine and Turkey set up joint venture in field of precision weapons, aerospace technologies – NSDC

LATEST

Ukraine's Finance Ministry expects NBU to update hryvnia forex rate forecast before drafting budget

Ryanair starts flying from Odesa to Budapest on Oct 29

Cabinet obliges recipients of international technical assistance to publish information about it

Government approves new version of PrivatBank's bylaws

Low inflation will be observed in next month or two – Danylyshyn

Cabinet amends mechanism of PSO in electricity market

60,000 Ukrainians declare income from farm goods sales

Fozzy Group uses Vodafone BigData tool to choose perfect location of new stores

Ukrzaliznytsia to get from 20 to 40 General Electric locomotives in 2020

Metinvest carries first procurement transaction through we.trade blockchain trade platform

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD