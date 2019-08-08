Economy

16:32 08.08.2019

Zelensky signs law on green license plates for electric cars

2 min read
Zelensky signs law on green license plates for electric cars

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed law No. 10405, which introduces green license plates for electric vehicles, as well as streamlines the issues of movement, parking and charging electric vehicles by amending traffic rules and state construction regulations.

According to the website of the Verkhovna Rada, the law was returned with the signature of the president.

According to the text of the document, the Interior Ministry, the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, the Ministry of Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Utilities Services, the Ministry of Health and the State Emergencies Service are obliged within six months from the date of publication to establish requirements for the design of parking space for electric cars: introduce the road signs "For electric vehicles," "Except for Electric Vehicles," "Electric Vehicle Charging Station," as well as introduce license plates for electric vehicles with a green font.

Stopping or parking a car in a place for electric vehicles, as well as creating obstacles for electric car drivers in stopping or parking entails a fine of 20 to 30 non-taxable minimum incomes, while parking inspectors are given the right to detain the offender's car, including with the help of a tow truck.

The described changes will enter into force on January 1, 2020.

Tags: #electric_car #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:37 08.08.2019
Zelensky at meeting with Bartholomew: Authorities should not meddle in church affairs, I will defend the church's independence

Zelensky at meeting with Bartholomew: Authorities should not meddle in church affairs, I will defend the church's independence

15:04 08.08.2019
Zelensky promises to invest $20 bln in infrastructure in five years, announces next wave of privatization

Zelensky promises to invest $20 bln in infrastructure in five years, announces next wave of privatization

13:59 08.08.2019
President's team drafting amendments to Tax Code to settle technical troubles for business – tax chief

President's team drafting amendments to Tax Code to settle technical troubles for business – tax chief

12:13 08.08.2019
Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement on development of business cooperation

Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement on development of business cooperation

11:25 08.08.2019
Zelensky announces plans to legalize gambling in Ukraine

Zelensky announces plans to legalize gambling in Ukraine

11:24 08.08.2019
Zelensky: land reform to be conducted in Ukraine in 2019, land market to be created in 2020

Zelensky: land reform to be conducted in Ukraine in 2019, land market to be created in 2020

18:09 07.08.2019
Official ceremony of Zelensky-Erdogan meeting takes place in Ankara

Official ceremony of Zelensky-Erdogan meeting takes place in Ankara

17:26 07.08.2019
Zelensky says he knows 'for certain' Crimea to return to Ukraine

Zelensky says he knows 'for certain' Crimea to return to Ukraine

16:57 07.08.2019
Macron tells Zelensky by phone he backs idea of holding Normandy Four summit soon

Macron tells Zelensky by phone he backs idea of holding Normandy Four summit soon

15:16 07.08.2019
Zelensky arrives in Turkey

Zelensky arrives in Turkey

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine needs new long-term program of cooperation with IMF for $5-10 bln – NBU

Potential corruption in architectural-construction inspectorate amounts to over UAH 3 bln a year – MP Shuliak

Zelensky promises to invest $20 bln in infrastructure in five years, announces next wave of privatization

Zelensky announces plans to legalize gambling in Ukraine

Zelensky: land reform to be conducted in Ukraine in 2019, land market to be created in 2020

LATEST

Ukraine needs new long-term program of cooperation with IMF for $5-10 bln – NBU

Cabinet of Ministers needs to protect Ukrainian producers of building materials – Sergiy Lishchyna

Potential corruption in architectural-construction inspectorate amounts to over UAH 3 bln a year – MP Shuliak

Ukrnafta debt to state budget jumps by UAH 1.2 bln over 2019

Ukrainians buy $93.7 mln more currency than sell in July 2019

Frontera contesting in court decision of PSA commission on Dolphin deposit

Finance Ministry, NBU should enhance coordination

EuroChem might re-enter ruble bond market this year

Largest taxpayers of Ukraine increase tax payment by over one third in July

Ukraine's forex reserves expand by 5.8% in July

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD