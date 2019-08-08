Zelensky signs law on green license plates for electric cars

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed law No. 10405, which introduces green license plates for electric vehicles, as well as streamlines the issues of movement, parking and charging electric vehicles by amending traffic rules and state construction regulations.

According to the website of the Verkhovna Rada, the law was returned with the signature of the president.

According to the text of the document, the Interior Ministry, the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, the Ministry of Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Utilities Services, the Ministry of Health and the State Emergencies Service are obliged within six months from the date of publication to establish requirements for the design of parking space for electric cars: introduce the road signs "For electric vehicles," "Except for Electric Vehicles," "Electric Vehicle Charging Station," as well as introduce license plates for electric vehicles with a green font.

Stopping or parking a car in a place for electric vehicles, as well as creating obstacles for electric car drivers in stopping or parking entails a fine of 20 to 30 non-taxable minimum incomes, while parking inspectors are given the right to detain the offender's car, including with the help of a tow truck.

The described changes will enter into force on January 1, 2020.