Economy

18:50 05.08.2019

Ukraine raises UGS gas reserves to 16 bcm – Kobolev

1 min read
Ukraine raises UGS gas reserves to 16 bcm – Kobolev

Ukraine from April 4 to August 3, 2019 increased its natural gas reserves in underground gas storage facilities (UGS) to more than 16 billion cubic meters (bcm), CEO of Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev has stated.

"We've crossed the mark of 16 billion cubic meters. Some 73 days are left before the start of the heating season," Kobolev said on his Facebook page.

Earlier, Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolev said that the company intended to pump additional volumes of gas into the Ukrainian underground storage facilities in case that Russia's Gazprom ceases gas transit through the country after 2019. Ukraine plans to enter the next heating season with the reserves of about 20 billion cubic meters.

Tags: #kobolev #naftogaz #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:28 05.08.2019
RWE starts working with Ukrainian gas pipeline, storage operator

RWE starts working with Ukrainian gas pipeline, storage operator

14:26 05.08.2019
Geology Service puts five licenses for oil, gas fields up for sale in ProZorro.Sales platform

Geology Service puts five licenses for oil, gas fields up for sale in ProZorro.Sales platform

15:27 02.08.2019
Ukraine boosts gas stocks by 2.3 bcm in July

Ukraine boosts gas stocks by 2.3 bcm in July

17:00 31.07.2019
EBRD buys one-fifth of eurobonds issued by Naftogaz for EUR 600 mln

EBRD buys one-fifth of eurobonds issued by Naftogaz for EUR 600 mln

15:19 31.07.2019
Naftogaz estimates damages from lost assets in Crimea at $5.2 bln

Naftogaz estimates damages from lost assets in Crimea at $5.2 bln

14:58 31.07.2019
Frontera may challenge Ukraine's result of Dolphin field PSA bids

Frontera may challenge Ukraine's result of Dolphin field PSA bids

16:06 27.07.2019
Naftogaz waiting for response from Gazprom to EC proposal for transit contract or another option

Naftogaz waiting for response from Gazprom to EC proposal for transit contract or another option

09:42 24.07.2019
Ukrtransnafta fully pays dividends for 2018 to Naftogaz

Ukrtransnafta fully pays dividends for 2018 to Naftogaz

15:25 23.07.2019
Ukrtransgaz will fully pay for gas supplied by Axpo by Aug

Ukrtransgaz will fully pay for gas supplied by Axpo by Aug

11:15 23.07.2019
Naftogaz transfers another UAH 8.2 bln of dividends for 2018 to state budget

Naftogaz transfers another UAH 8.2 bln of dividends for 2018 to state budget

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Finance Ministry ready for peak debt repayments in Sept

Odesa port-side plant launches production of ammonia, carbamide – first deputy director

RWE starts working with Ukrainian gas pipeline, storage operator

Ukraine asking U.S. to sell more Javelin anti-tank systems – Taylor

Resolving energy security issue important especially in context of preparation for heating season – NSDC secretary

LATEST

Ukraine's Finance Ministry ready for peak debt repayments in Sept

Odesa port-side plant launches production of ammonia, carbamide – first deputy director

Ukraine asking U.S. to sell more Javelin anti-tank systems – Taylor

Trident to challenge repeat bids on Dolphin field PSA if announced

Resolving energy security issue important especially in context of preparation for heating season – NSDC secretary

Guaranteed Buyer complains to SBI on judge who halts Ukrenergo tariffs

Ferrexpo sees 77.6% rise in net profit in H1

Mobile operator lifecell sees 41.8% rise in net loss, revenue – 16.1% up in Q2

Ukrainian ministries disapprove Ukrzaliznytsia's initiative to lower rail transport land tax

Net profit of Ukrainian banks 3.7 times up in H1, 2019

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD