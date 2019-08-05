Ukraine raises UGS gas reserves to 16 bcm – Kobolev

Ukraine from April 4 to August 3, 2019 increased its natural gas reserves in underground gas storage facilities (UGS) to more than 16 billion cubic meters (bcm), CEO of Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev has stated.

"We've crossed the mark of 16 billion cubic meters. Some 73 days are left before the start of the heating season," Kobolev said on his Facebook page.

Earlier, Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolev said that the company intended to pump additional volumes of gas into the Ukrainian underground storage facilities in case that Russia's Gazprom ceases gas transit through the country after 2019. Ukraine plans to enter the next heating season with the reserves of about 20 billion cubic meters.