09:55 01.08.2019

Public debt for housing services in Ukraine 3.6% down in June

The debt of the population of Ukraine for housing and utilities services in June 2019 decreased by 3.6% from May 2019 and amounted to UAH 50.1 billion (excluding electricity).

The State Statistics Service said the data are given without taking into account the occupied territory of Crimea and Sevastopol, as well as part of the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

According to statistics, in general, in June 2019, Ukrainians paid UAH 6.2 billion for housing services, which amounted to 143.2% of the amount charged for this month (due to the repayment of debts of the previous periods). The population paid UAH 2.8 billion (102.6% of charges) for supply of electricity.

The highest level of payment for utility services in June 2019 was recorded in Chernivtsi (230.4% of the amount of charges), Zakarpattia (189%) and Kyiv (181.7%) regions.

The lowest level of payment was in Luhansk, Donetsk, Odesa, Zaporizhia, Poltava regions and in Kyiv city (111-136% amount of charges).

According to the State Statistics Service, in June 2019 some 32,900 agreements were signed with the population on repayment of restructured debts for housing services for a total of UAH 237.3 million.

The average charge for housing services in the country per owner of the personal account, taking into account electricity consumption (at the rate of 150 kWh) in June 2019 amounted to UAH 659.6.

Tags: #services #debt #statistics
