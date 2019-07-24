Huawei to build 4G network in Kyiv subway for Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and lifecell

The Big Three mobile operators (Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and lifecell) have declared the Ukrainian subsidiary of the Chinese company Huawei the winner of the tender to find a contractor for the construction of a 4G network in Kyiv Metropoliten.

"The contractor has been defined, it is Huawei. And we are awaiting the start of construction. The works are funded by the three mobile operators," Kyivstar's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, the press services of the operators refused to name the cost of work.

In October 2018, the Big Three operators began an independent tender for the supply of equipment and technical work on the transition to the 4G standard in the Kyiv subway.