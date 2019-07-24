Economy

11:58 24.07.2019

Huawei to build 4G network in Kyiv subway for Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and lifecell

1 min read
Huawei to build 4G network in Kyiv subway for Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and lifecell

The Big Three mobile operators (Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and lifecell) have declared the Ukrainian subsidiary of the Chinese company Huawei the winner of the tender to find a contractor for the construction of a 4G network in Kyiv Metropoliten.

"The contractor has been defined, it is Huawei. And we are awaiting the start of construction. The works are funded by the three mobile operators," Kyivstar's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, the press services of the operators refused to name the cost of work.

In October 2018, the Big Three operators began an independent tender for the supply of equipment and technical work on the transition to the 4G standard in the Kyiv subway.

Tags: #4g #kyivstar #huawei #lifecell #vodafone
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:57 08.07.2019
Kyivstar launches paid subscription for Viber sticker packs via Smart-Money service

Kyivstar launches paid subscription for Viber sticker packs via Smart-Money service

12:23 05.07.2019
Ex-Kyivstar president Chernyshov joins Farmak's supervisory board

Ex-Kyivstar president Chernyshov joins Farmak's supervisory board

10:38 04.07.2019
Regulator proposes quit 'extra' RF in 900 MHz band to Kyivstar, Intertelecom; Kyivstar wants compensation

Regulator proposes quit 'extra' RF in 900 MHz band to Kyivstar, Intertelecom; Kyivstar wants compensation

13:08 03.07.2019
Kyivstar believes disconnection of phones with illegal IMEI codes not profile task of operators

Kyivstar believes disconnection of phones with illegal IMEI codes not profile task of operators

11:19 01.07.2019
Kyivstar plans to provide access to 4G for 75% of Ukrainian population in 2019

Kyivstar plans to provide access to 4G for 75% of Ukrainian population in 2019

11:02 01.07.2019
Ukrainian mobile communications market first in six year to grow higher than inflation in 2019 – Kyivstar

Ukrainian mobile communications market first in six year to grow higher than inflation in 2019 – Kyivstar

18:57 13.06.2019
Holos Party discloses names of its first donors: Investment banker from Dragon Capital, Jacobs regional president, ex-president of Kyivstar

Holos Party discloses names of its first donors: Investment banker from Dragon Capital, Jacobs regional president, ex-president of Kyivstar

14:48 13.06.2019
Kyivstar launches application for analyzing network quality

Kyivstar launches application for analyzing network quality

12:03 12.06.2019
Share of 4G Internet users by late 2019 to double in Ukraine – Ericsson

Share of 4G Internet users by late 2019 to double in Ukraine – Ericsson

11:03 04.06.2019
Vodafone Ukraine did not by Vega operator – competition agency representative

Vodafone Ukraine did not by Vega operator – competition agency representative

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's finance ministry lowers rates on govt bonds by 20–75 bps to align with NBU's key policy rate

Ukroboronprom announces tender for intl financial audit for UAH 32.5 mln

About UAH 6 bln revenue shortfall for Ukrainian ports in Azov Sea region since 2014

Situation with ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih signals overdue law enforcement reform – EBA

Ukraine fully utilizing gas import capacity

LATEST

Russia, Turkey preparing intergovernmental agreement on settlements, payments

Elena Filiniuk from Abbott Laboratories becomes commercial department director of Darnitsa

Nova Poshta raises number of branches by 42.9% in H1, 2019

PrivatBank will start selling its property at Dutch auctions

Ukrtransnafta fully pays dividends for 2018 to Naftogaz

Ukraine's finance ministry lowers rates on govt bonds by 20–75 bps to align with NBU's key policy rate

METRO Cash & Carry Ukraine changes CEO

Ukraine submits proposals to future WTO agreement on e-commerce

Court in London starts considering PrivatBank appeal in dispute with ex-owners

Justice Ministry, Finance Ministry, Fiscal Service, others sign memo of cooperation to verify info on beneficiaries

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD