Ukrtransgaz will fully pay for gas supplied by Axpo by Aug

JSC Ukrtransgaz by the end of July will fully pay for natural gas for industrial and technological needs supplied by Axpo Ukraine LLC in May-June.

According to the company, the agreement signed by the parties also provides for the cancellation by Axpo of property and other claims.

The company also plans in the near future to sign a similar agreement with Trafigura Ukraine LLC.

Earlier, in mid-July, Ukrtransgaz repaid UAH 1.47 billion in debt to ERU Trading LLC for the supplied gas under a debt restructuring agreement.

Ukrtransgaz has the largest debt for gas delivered in 2019 to Naftogaz Ukrainy (UAH 1.96 billion).