Ukrainian govt introduces duty on imports of Russian diesel, liquefied gas

The Ukrainian government has adopted a resolution on the introduction of a special duty on imports of diesel fuel (by pipeline) and liquefied gas, according to the president's representative to the government, Andriy Gerus.

"Yesterday the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution by which it introduced a special duty on imports of diesel fuel (by pipeline) and liquefied gas from the Russian Federation. This joint decision of the president and government was adopted as a response to the expansion of Russian economic sanctions," Gerus wrote on Facebook.