Ukrtransnafta checks quality of U.S. crude oil, pumps it to Kremenchuk oil refinery

SC Ukrtransnafta, having checked the quality of U.S. crude oil (the Bakken formation), which was delivered by a tanker late last week, has started pumping it into the pipeline towards Ukraine's Kremenchuk oil refinery.

"After the compliance of the crude oil was confirmed, Ukrtransnafta began pumping oil for its further transportation through the Odesa-Kremenchuk oil pipeline to the Kremenchuk refinery," Ukrtransnafta said on Facebook on July 13.

As reported, the first batch of crude oil from the United States arrived in Odesa on July 6. It was delivered by the Wisdom Venture tanker.