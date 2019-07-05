Ukrzaliznytsia developing concept of cargo insurance

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia (Kyiv) together with Colonnade Ukraine insurance company at a meeting in the European Business Association (EBA) have presented a concept of cargo insurance, Andriy Riazantsev, the company's business development director, has said.

"Today, as promised, together with Colonnade at the European Business Association we presented the concept of cargo insurance to representatives of the market. Its embezzlement is one of the urgent problems of our main business - freight traffic. This problem leads to the outflow of high-value cargo from the railway, that brings profit to Ukrzaliznytsia during transportation," he said on Facebook.

During the presentation, as noted by Riazantsev, participants in the meeting agreed that the issue of cargo theft and rolling stock dismantling is national, related to the general standard of living and the crime situation, and cannot be resolved only by Ukrzaliznytsia. In addition, there is no real statistics that clearly outlines the scope of this phenomenon.

According to him, after the EBA had received offers how to solve this problem, all market participants intend to begin a joint collection of statistical data and the formation of the cost of the proposed product.