Economy

10:59 01.07.2019

Group DF refutes information about alleged sale of Firtash's stake in Inter TV channel

2 min read
Group DF refutes information about alleged sale of Firtash's stake in Inter TV channel

Group DF, which unites the assets of Ukrainian businessman Dmytro Firtash, categorically denies reports by a number of Ukrainian media about the alleged sale by the businessman of his stake in Inter TV channel.

"There were and are no talks with anyone about the sale of Firtash's share in Inter TV Channel," says a statement sent to Interfax-Ukraine on Monday morning.

According to Group DF, the appearance of this information is deliberate fake news distributed by Firtash's political opponents.

"There could also be unfair competition, up to preparations for the illegal seizure of the Group DF media asset," the group said.

At the end of 2018, Firtash owned 80% of the Cyprus GDF Media Limited through the Cyprus Group DF Holding Limited (another 20% stake belongs to MP Serhiy Lyovochkin), which controls 90% of PrJSC Inter TV channel, according to the TV channel website. Svitlana Pluzhnikova indirectly holds 10%.

On Sunday, June 30, a number of media outlets citing the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Institute of Analysis and Management of Policy announced that Viktor Medvedchuk, the chairman of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life Party, bought at least 80% of Inter's shares.

On the same day, Medvedchuk's press service posted a statement on Facebook to deny the acquisition of Inter. "A number of media outlets are spreading false information about the alleged purchase of the Inter TV channel by Medvedchuk. This information is not true. There is neither the acquisition of the channel or a share in it, nor any plans for such a deal," the press service said.

TV Channel Inter is part of the Inter Media Group, one of the largest Ukrainian media groups, which also includes channels NTN, K1, K2, Mega, Pixel, Zoom, Enter-Film, Inter+.

Tags: #group_df #inter #tv #firtash
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:09 01.07.2019
SBI investigating purchase of Pryamiy TV channel, details protected by investigation secrecy

SBI investigating purchase of Pryamiy TV channel, details protected by investigation secrecy

10:24 26.06.2019
Firtash's lawyers disappointed with decision of Austrian Supreme Court on his extradition to U.S., declare his innocence

Firtash's lawyers disappointed with decision of Austrian Supreme Court on his extradition to U.S., declare his innocence

15:09 25.06.2019
Supreme Court of Austria allows Firtash to be extradited to United States, final decision to be made by Justice Minister of Austria

Supreme Court of Austria allows Firtash to be extradited to United States, final decision to be made by Justice Minister of Austria

15:58 17.06.2019
Director general, journalists resigning from ZIK channel

Director general, journalists resigning from ZIK channel

14:05 12.06.2019
Competition agency establishes facts of possible abuse of monopoly by Group DF's nitrogen plants

Competition agency establishes facts of possible abuse of monopoly by Group DF's nitrogen plants

10:51 07.06.2019
Austria may extradite Firtash to U.S. by early July

Austria may extradite Firtash to U.S. by early July

12:57 04.05.2019
Chairman of National Council on TV, Radio Broadcasting Artemenko declares his decision to resign

Chairman of National Council on TV, Radio Broadcasting Artemenko declares his decision to resign

12:59 03.05.2019
Surkis brothers to sue Poroshenko in England – Kolomoisky

Surkis brothers to sue Poroshenko in England – Kolomoisky

20:13 21.04.2019
Exit poll presented on 112.ua TV channel: Zelensky has 73.7% of voters' support, Poroshenko has 26.3%

Exit poll presented on 112.ua TV channel: Zelensky has 73.7% of voters' support, Poroshenko has 26.3%

20:27 31.03.2019
Zelensky and Poroshenko go to second round of presidential elections in Ukraine – exit poll ordered by 112.ua and NewsOne

Zelensky and Poroshenko go to second round of presidential elections in Ukraine – exit poll ordered by 112.ua and NewsOne

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz sees 71% fall in net profit in 2018 – consolidated statements

EU sanctions against Russia prolonged until January 31, 2020

EBRD may lend EUR 60 mln to Naftogaz for purchase of gas

One-, two-, and five-kopiika coins to cease to be legal tender in Ukraine – NBU

Zelensky reshuffles National Investment Council

LATEST

Darnitsa joins the European Business Association

Naftogaz increases share of gas imports to 66% in 2018

Kyivstar plans to provide access to 4G for 75% of Ukrainian population in 2019

Naftogaz sees 71% fall in net profit in 2018 – consolidated statements

Ukrainian mobile communications market first in six year to grow higher than inflation in 2019 – Kyivstar

Gazprom hasn't received official gas swap offers from Ukraine, only statements from Naftogaz managers on social media

Prices of electricity for small non-households to grow by 10-25% from July 1

Ukrenergo signs agreement with ENTSO-E on exchange of data on Transparency Platform

EU sanctions against Russia prolonged until January 31, 2020

Guaranteed Buyer starts concluding electricity sale and purchase agreements on new feed-in tariff

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD