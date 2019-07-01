Group DF refutes information about alleged sale of Firtash's stake in Inter TV channel

Group DF, which unites the assets of Ukrainian businessman Dmytro Firtash, categorically denies reports by a number of Ukrainian media about the alleged sale by the businessman of his stake in Inter TV channel.

"There were and are no talks with anyone about the sale of Firtash's share in Inter TV Channel," says a statement sent to Interfax-Ukraine on Monday morning.

According to Group DF, the appearance of this information is deliberate fake news distributed by Firtash's political opponents.

"There could also be unfair competition, up to preparations for the illegal seizure of the Group DF media asset," the group said.

At the end of 2018, Firtash owned 80% of the Cyprus GDF Media Limited through the Cyprus Group DF Holding Limited (another 20% stake belongs to MP Serhiy Lyovochkin), which controls 90% of PrJSC Inter TV channel, according to the TV channel website. Svitlana Pluzhnikova indirectly holds 10%.

On Sunday, June 30, a number of media outlets citing the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Institute of Analysis and Management of Policy announced that Viktor Medvedchuk, the chairman of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life Party, bought at least 80% of Inter's shares.

On the same day, Medvedchuk's press service posted a statement on Facebook to deny the acquisition of Inter. "A number of media outlets are spreading false information about the alleged purchase of the Inter TV channel by Medvedchuk. This information is not true. There is neither the acquisition of the channel or a share in it, nor any plans for such a deal," the press service said.

TV Channel Inter is part of the Inter Media Group, one of the largest Ukrainian media groups, which also includes channels NTN, K1, K2, Mega, Pixel, Zoom, Enter-Film, Inter+.