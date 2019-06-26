Economy

18:46 26.06.2019

PrivatBank sends UAH 7 bln of dividends for 2018 to budget

1 min read
PrivatBank on Wednesdsay sent the second tranche of dividends in the amount of UAH 7 billion to the national budget, completing the payment of dividends for 2018, being UAH 11.5 billion, the financial institution said in a report on Wednesday.

The bank recalled that the first tranche was sent to the national budget on June 10.

As reported, according to the financial statements for 2018 approved by the supervisory board and the shareholder of the bank, PrivatBank spent 90% of its net profit on dividends, which amounted to UAH 11.5 billion.

Net assets of PrivatBank, the largest in Ukraine at the beginning of 2019, amounted to UAH 278 billion, liabilities – UAH 246.5 billion, and capital – UAH 31.5 billion.

