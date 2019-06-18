Economy

14:37 18.06.2019

Lvivvuhillia's coalmines partially resume operations

2 min read
Lvivvuhillia's coalmines partially resume operations

Coalmines of the state-owned enterprise (SOE) Lvivvuhillia, which employees announced a strike at the beginning of the month, have partially resumed work, Head of the Confederation of Free Trade Unions and Independent Trade Union of Coalmines Mykhailo Volynets said on Tuesday, referring to Chairman of the trade union of the Mezhyrichanska mine Vasyl Lesniak.

"According to him, the first money in the amount of UAH 30 million came to the account of SOE Lvivvuhillia on the evening of June 14. Today, we expect funds for the shipped coal in the amount of UAH 80 million, which will be used to pay salaries," Volynets wrote on his page in the Facebook social network.

At the same time, he said, not all mines resumed their work. Referring to information from the chairman of the grassroots trade union organization of the Independent Trade Union of Ukraine's Miners of the Stepna mine Vasyl Semkanych, Volynets said that the miners will start work as soon as the funds get into the account of SOE Lvivvuhillia. "If today the company receives funds, tomorrow we will start work from the first shift," Semkanych said.

As reported, early June, miners of two Lvivvuhillia's mines, Stepova and Mezhyrichanska, declared a strike. They demanded payment of wage arrears in excess of UAH 200 million. In particular, they locked the Lviv-Rava-Ruska international highway in Lviv region with the demands to pay off the debt.

On June 18, the presidential representative in the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Adnriy Gerus, said that the wage arrears to the miners of SOE Lvivvuhillia and Volynvuhillia would be repaid before June 20.

Tags: #lvivvuhillia #volynets #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:45 18.06.2019
Fitch affirms Ukrainian city of Lviv at 'B-', outlook stable

Fitch affirms Ukrainian city of Lviv at 'B-', outlook stable

18:45 18.06.2019
Nova Poshta to start building innovative terminal in Dnipro in 2020

Nova Poshta to start building innovative terminal in Dnipro in 2020

18:44 18.06.2019
Klimkin on U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Taylor: Old friends are better than new ones

Klimkin on U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Taylor: Old friends are better than new ones

18:28 18.06.2019
Rabinovych calls Ze!Team's position on land sales 'national catastrophe'

Rabinovych calls Ze!Team's position on land sales 'national catastrophe'

18:17 18.06.2019
NBU cancels mandatory sale of currency by businesses from June 19

NBU cancels mandatory sale of currency by businesses from June 19

18:16 18.06.2019
Holos party stands for limiting MPs' powers to two terms in a row

Holos party stands for limiting MPs' powers to two terms in a row

17:59 18.06.2019
U.S. Congress approves security assistance package for Ukraine for 2019 through Pentagon worth $250 mln

U.S. Congress approves security assistance package for Ukraine for 2019 through Pentagon worth $250 mln

17:26 18.06.2019
Naftogaz offers Gazprom swap contract instead of transit as backup option

Naftogaz offers Gazprom swap contract instead of transit as backup option

17:03 18.06.2019
Merkel notes return of Russian delegation to PACE possible only under certain conditions

Merkel notes return of Russian delegation to PACE possible only under certain conditions

17:03 18.06.2019
Expenses for case against Russia are large, but not comparable with result

Expenses for case against Russia are large, but not comparable with result

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU cancels mandatory sale of currency by businesses from June 19

Naftogaz offers Gazprom swap contract instead of transit as backup option

NBU notes stronger financial stability, sees threat in situation with PrivatBank

PM: Naftogaz cuts gas price for households under govt request

Ukrtransgaz claims threat to operation of GTS over lack of funds

LATEST

Naftogaz pays $500 mln on loan under World Bank guarantees

Ukraine increases gas stocks in UGS facilities by 44%

Final award of Stockholm arbitration tribunal in Ukrnafta case expected no earlier than 2020

NBU notes stronger financial stability, sees threat in situation with PrivatBank

Zelensky for activating economic ties with France, supports 'Anna de Kyiv. Third Millennium' cultural project

Deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods grows by 45.2% in Jan-April

PM: Naftogaz cuts gas price for households under govt request

KSG Agro plans to boost pig numbers by 50%, launch new sow house in 2019

Gazprom says offered zero option, but Kyiv wanted to keep its winnings and drop only litigation about future transit

Groysman: Economic growth will allow at least doubling minimum wage

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD