Lvivvuhillia's coalmines partially resume operations

Coalmines of the state-owned enterprise (SOE) Lvivvuhillia, which employees announced a strike at the beginning of the month, have partially resumed work, Head of the Confederation of Free Trade Unions and Independent Trade Union of Coalmines Mykhailo Volynets said on Tuesday, referring to Chairman of the trade union of the Mezhyrichanska mine Vasyl Lesniak.

"According to him, the first money in the amount of UAH 30 million came to the account of SOE Lvivvuhillia on the evening of June 14. Today, we expect funds for the shipped coal in the amount of UAH 80 million, which will be used to pay salaries," Volynets wrote on his page in the Facebook social network.

At the same time, he said, not all mines resumed their work. Referring to information from the chairman of the grassroots trade union organization of the Independent Trade Union of Ukraine's Miners of the Stepna mine Vasyl Semkanych, Volynets said that the miners will start work as soon as the funds get into the account of SOE Lvivvuhillia. "If today the company receives funds, tomorrow we will start work from the first shift," Semkanych said.

As reported, early June, miners of two Lvivvuhillia's mines, Stepova and Mezhyrichanska, declared a strike. They demanded payment of wage arrears in excess of UAH 200 million. In particular, they locked the Lviv-Rava-Ruska international highway in Lviv region with the demands to pay off the debt.

On June 18, the presidential representative in the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Adnriy Gerus, said that the wage arrears to the miners of SOE Lvivvuhillia and Volynvuhillia would be repaid before June 20.