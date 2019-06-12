U.S. ready to help Ukraine prepare for possible blocking of gas transit in 2020

The United States is ready to help Ukraine prepare for the possible blocking of gas transit by the Russian side in 2020, Economic Counselor of the U.S. Embassy JP Schutte has said.

"Ukraine must be prepared in case Russia cuts off gas transit through Ukraine in 2020, as it has threatened to do. The United States stands ready to help Ukraine prepare for this. Ukrainian companies need to take the necessary steps now to buy and store the gas needed for winter. We also support carefully prepared electricity market reforms, an independent and competent energy regulator, and eventual integration of the electricity grid with Europe," he said.

"There have been some important reforms in the energy sector over the past few years. Thanks to corporate governance reforms and the partial introduction of market forces, Naftogaz is now a major contributor to the state budget. But further reforms are still needed to ensure true competition, increase transparency, reduce oligarchic power, and improve efficiency in the energy sector. We and other donors will continue to support the Ukrainian government as it tackles these reforms," the official stated.