12:20 12.06.2019

PM proposes EBRD president to consider holding general meeting of bank in Ukraine in 2021

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman at a meeting with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Suma Chakrabarti has said that the country's commitment to macroeconomic stability remains unchanged. He proposed to the EBRD president to consider a possibility of holding a general meeting of the bank in 2021 in Ukraine.

"My policy is unchanged – macroeconomic stability, economic growth and structural reforms," Groysman said at a meeting with Chakrabarti, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

He thanked the EBRD for its cooperation and support.

"I really appreciate the level of our cooperation. I am glad that this year we are demonstrating good growth momentum. We appreciate the support we receive in implementing the reforms. Of course, we appreciate the capital that the bank invests in the economy of the state. Your visit is another confirmation that we will strengthen cooperation despite the period between elections," Groysman said.

In turn, Chakrabarti said that this is his 11th visit to Ukraine. He said that the EBRD is working in the country as a powerful team. Ukraine is in the top five of the bank's partner countries, he added.

