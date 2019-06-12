Economy

10:35 12.06.2019

DTEK to switch Luhansk TPP to gas burning or to import anthracite from alternative sources if needed

2 min read
DTEK to switch Luhansk TPP to gas burning or to import anthracite from alternative sources if needed

DTEK will switch units of DTEK Luhanska thermal power plant (TPP, Schastia, Luhansk region) to burning gas or will import anthracite from alternative sources if the Russian Federation continues not confirming the possibility of shipping coal to the TPP, DTEK said on Tuesday.

According to the press release, in the latter case, deliveries will be made by road and to a limited extent.

The company said that the Russian railway since June 2019 has ceased to confirm the shipment of coal for Luhanska TPP due to the non-issuance of quotas for the supply of coal. At present, the stocks in the plant's warehouses amount to 125,000 tonnes, which is enough for stable operation during 41 days.

The company said that it is in constant dialogue with the Luhansk military-civil administration, the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry, and the Ministry of Temporary Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons regarding the solution of the problem of coal supply to the Luhansk TPP.

Earlier this day, Deputy Head of Luhansk Regional Administration Yuriy Klymenko said that the coal stocks in the plant's warehouses would last until July 20, and the Russian side is in no hurry to issue permits for export of coal to Ukraine.

Tags: #tpp #luhansk #ukraine #dtek
