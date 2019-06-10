Economy

12:14 10.06.2019

Ukraine preparing euro-denominated seven-year eurobonds, to start road show on June 10 – source

 Ukraine plans to place seven-year eurobonds denominated in euros, meetings with investors in preparation for the transaction will begin on June 10, a source in banking circles has told Interfax.

Road show will be held in London, Milan, Frankfurt and Munich. The organizers of the transaction are BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs.

Last October, Ukraine placed two tranches of eurobonds totaling $2 billion: eurobonds with redemption in February 2024 for $750 million with a yield of 9% and 10-year eurobonds for $1.25 billion with a yield of 9.75%.

In March, 10-year eurobonds for $350 million were additionally placed. WSJ, citing sources familiar with the deal, reported that all of the placed eurobonds were purchased by JP Morgan as part of a private deal (it was the sole organizer of the additional placement).

