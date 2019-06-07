U.S. will prepare recommendations for accelerating, developing reforms in Ukraine's defense-industrial complex

Washington is analyzing the course of the defense reform in Ukraine launched in the context of the long-term challenges of defending against Russia's hybrid aggression.

According to the League of Defense Companies of Ukraine (LDCU), the U.S. delegation headed by Donald Winter, senior adviser on the reform of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, who is on a working visit to Kyiv, visited Scientific and Production Association Praktika, where he met leaders of the League and got acquainted with presentation of the potential of the private segment of Ukraine's defense industrial complex.

"The purpose of the visit of foreign specialists is to study the state of affairs in the Ukrainian defense sector with the aim of subsequently developing recommendations on the reform and development of the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex," the report says.

Winter earlier met with Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman and the leadership of the Ukroboronprom state concern.

According to some estimates, recommendations prepared by American experts on the results of their visit to Ukraine may form the basis of the updated Washington policy on bilateral military technical cooperation with Kyiv.

According to previously announced data from the American side, since 2014, the amount of U.S. military aid to Ukraine is estimated at about $1.3 billion. In 2018, the U.S. State Department approved the sale of 37 Javelin anti-tank systems and 210 missiles to Ukraine for $47 million. The delivery of American anti-tank systems to Ukraine was ensured in April 2018 on the condition that defensive weapons would not be used on the contact line in the combat zone in Donbas.

Ukraine and the United States are considering the possibility of boosting bilateral military-technical cooperation and discussing plans on strengthening Ukraine's air defense systems and the Navy.

Key elements for reforming the national defense industry in the Ukrainian defense sector, initiated in the new geopolitical situation include the continued reform of the state-owned concern Ukroboronprom, followed by the creation of a number of specialized European-type defense holdings based on it, as well as the reform of the state industry defense industry. A prerequisite for the reform is also the further integration of the national defense industry in the global defense market and removal of regulatory restrictions to attract private investment in the defense industry.