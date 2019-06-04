Ukraine interested in cooperation with U.S. to improve effectiveness of domestic military-industrial complex – Groysman

Ukraine is interested in the efficiency and transparency of the domestic military-industrial complex, Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman said during a meeting with U.S. senior adviser on the reform of the defense-industrial complex of Ukraine Donald Winter.

Former U.S. Secretary of the Navy and head of defense and aerospace enterprises was appointed senior adviser as part of the Pentagon's active cooperation with the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on May 28. This is his second visit to Ukraine, the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine said on Tuesday.

"Without a doubt, you have an important role, and we are interested in combining efforts, knowledge and experience to make the Ukrainian military industrial complex as efficient as possible," Groysman said.

And it is an honor for me to assist those who are at the forefront and are holding back aggression. I hope I can use my experience, which is 45 years of work in various positions, to give advice for the development and reform of the defense sector of Ukraine, said Winter.

Groysman noted that the reform of the Ukrainian defense sector is one of the fundamental priorities of the government, which has been unchanged in recent years.