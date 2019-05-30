Developer of Chaika residential complex claims repeated attempt to illegally seize complex, unlawful re-registration of company

The managing owner of the developer Omox LLC, which is implementing a project to build the Chaika residential complex (Chaiky, Kyiv region) Oleksiy Kulahin has claimed the repeated attempt of the illegal seizure and the unlawful re-registration of the company.

"Today, at two o'clock in the morning, all the same people who already are involved in two criminal cases opened, participated in the illegal seizure of the Chaika residential complex and the offices of Omox LLC by removing it from the register. These people, through the black registrars who are under control of the Ministry of Justice, without the participation of the main owners, held a meeting of shareholders on April 2, and yesterday at six o'clock the company was re-registered to absolutely different persons. Then [Andriy] Zhabin was appointed director of the company, not me," Kulahin said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

According to him, illegal actions and the losses caused by them will not affect the term of the commissioning of the phases of the Chaika residential complex.

As of May 30, participants in Omox LLC were Oksana and Oleksiy Kulahin (7.3% and 9% respectively) and Consent Capital Management LLC, acting on their own behalf and at the expense of the assets of Consent Capital Finance (83.6%). The director of the company is Andriy Zhabin.

The registered capital is UAH 249.1 million.

At the same time, earlier Consent Capital Management AMC held a 7% stake, while the Kulahin couple owned a 92% stake, Omox company lawyer Kateryna Kovalevska said.

"The meeting of shareholders somehow took place, although no one invited the Kulahin family. Where this meeting was held, and when and who signed the company's charter, it will have to be established with the help of law enforcement officers in the context of a criminal investigation," she said.

According to the unified public register, the participants of Consent Capital Management LLC are Natalia and Andriy Shyshov (74% and 9% respectively), Anatoliy Rudy (9%) and Zhabin (8%). The head of the company is Serhiy Tovstukha.

The registered capital of LLC is UAH 10 million.