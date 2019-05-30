MP Dombrovsky asking Parubiy to include bill postponing launch of power market for 3 month in Rada's agenda

Acting Head of the Verkhovna Rada committee for the fuel and energy complex, nuclear policy and nuclear safety Oleksandr Dombrovsky has asked Rada Chairman Andriy Parubiy to include a bill on the postponement of the new electricity market from July 1 to October 1, 2019 in the Rada's Thursday agenda.

Dombrovsky said on his Facebook page that in a letter addressed to Parubiy, he stressed the critical importance of the bill for the power industry of Ukraine and its economy as a whole. He believes that the bill must be adopted at second reading today.

On Wednesday, Dombrovsky and his colleague from the Committee Lev Pidlisetsky introduced one more bill on postponing the launch of the electricity market for three months (No. 10343). The previous one was registered on May 22.