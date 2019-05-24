Economy

16:42 24.05.2019

Naftogaz will cut price of natural gas for industrial consumers by 7.6-7.9% in June

 NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy in June 2019 will reduce the price of gas sold to industrial consumers on a prepaid basis by 7.9% (by UAH 496) compared to the price in May, to UAH 5,803 per 1,000 cubic meters (including VAT).

According to the company's website, the specified price is relevant for consumers purchasing gas in excess of 50,000 cubic meters per month and if there are no debts to the company.

The price for industrial enterprises making purchases without prepayment in June will amount to UAH 6,423 per 1,000 cubic meters (including VAT), which is 7.6% (UAH 525) less than in May.

