14:35 16.05.2019

New electricity market should be launched from July 1 – Energy ministry

 Energy and Coal Industry Minister of Ukraine Ihor Nasalyk is convinced that the new wholesale electricity market should be launched from July 1, 2019, according to the terms prescribed in the law.

"The Energy and Coal Industry Ministry will insist on the introduction of the market from July 1. And we have all the main things for this. If someone is not ready, let them declare it and explain for what reasons they cannot cope with it," he said on Wednesday in the Verkhovna Rada discussing the launch of the new market.

Nasalyk said that the ministry has developed a draft government resolution, according to which the issue of determining the supplier of electricity under the public service obligations (PSO) is settled, and expects its adoption by the Cabinet before the end of the month.

In turn, Serhiy Bedin, who is responsible for the market introduction at state-owned enterprise Energoatom, confirmed that the company is ready to "partially take this burden."

