Economy

12:24 11.05.2019

Ukrsadvynprom asks to adapt program of state support of horticulture for berry enterprises, expand list of wine making regions

2 min read
Ukrsadvynprom asks to adapt program of state support of horticulture for berry enterprises, expand list of wine making regions

Ukrsadvynprom has asked the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine to adapt the program of state support for horticulture for berry enterprises, as well as expand the list of wine making regions, Ukrsadvynprom members have said this at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine.

"The markets of the United Arab Emirates and Singapore accept berries only in small packaging - 125 g. It is impossible to manually prepare large volumes of berries in packaging of 125 g each. Therefore, we need optical sorting and packing lines for blueberries. And it would be good if berry enterprises could claim compensation for purchasing sorting lines [as well as apple growing enterprises]," Taras Bashtanyk, the director general of Ukrainian Berries, said.

According to him, berry enterprises also need chambers with an adjustable gas environment, which allow them to store berries without loss of quality for up to 45 days. So producers will be able to sell berries after the harvest season, when the price is more profitable. Now the volumes of refrigerators with adjustable gas environment, which are provided for by the state support program, are too large for berry enterprises.

Bashtanyk also noted that, when exporting to remote markets, berry enterprises face logistical difficulties.

Ukrsadvynprom unites more than 170 enterprises from different regions of Ukraine.

Tags: #ukrsadvynprom #ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
