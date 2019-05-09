Finance minister discusses further steps to implement joint projects with EBRD president

Ukrainian Finance Minister Oksana Markarova has discussed the positive consequences of the review of the portfolio of projects of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and further steps to implement them with EBRD President Suma Chakrabarti, the Finance Ministry of Ukraine reported on its Facebook page on Thursday.

The ministry said that the meeting was held during annual meetings and the EBRD business forum.

"Ukraine has chosen the path of change and is confidently moving along it. We are confident that cooperation in the implementation of energy sector reforms and assistance with the implementation of infrastructure projects will significantly accelerate the implementation of these structural changes," the Finance Ministry said, citing Markarova as saying.

The meeting with EBRD Chief Economist Sergei Guriev focused on the current economic situation of the country, progress in implementing key reforms and the course of cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).