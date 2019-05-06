Economy

14:24 06.05.2019

Court decisions regarding PrivatBank threatening cycle of monetary policy mitigation started by NBU

2 min read
Court decisions regarding PrivatBank threatening cycle of monetary policy mitigation started by NBU

The monetary policy committee of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has said that new significant risks appear. Recent lawsuits and court rulings that call into question the measures to ensure the stability, transparency, and efficiency of the banking system create threats to the overall financial stability, according to a summary of the key policy rate discussion by the NBU monetary policy committee posted on the NBU's website on Monday.

"In addition, political uncertainty continues to put the NBU's independence at risk. The central bank's independence is at the core of increasing the confidence of businesses and the public in the NBU's monetary policy and banking supervision decisions," the committee said.

"Should they materialize, the risks noted above would have large-scale implications, as they threaten to cut off support from international partners and make it harder for Ukraine to access financial resources to make public debt repayments set to peak this year," the committee said.

Materialization of these risks is treated as force majeure and, as such, is not part of the baseline macroeconomic scenario that provides for a gradual monetary policy easing, eight of the committee members argued.

"But if the probability of these risks increases, the NBU will have to respond accordingly, including through monetary instruments," the committee said.

By contrast, one MPC member said that the key policy rate should be kept at its current level (18.0%). It is premature to launch the monetary policy easing amid risks to financial stability, the committee member argued.

Tags: #nbu #courts #privatbank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:02 06.05.2019
Kolomoisky, Boholiubov's company challenges decision of business court in favor of NBU on collecting property in Dnipro

Kolomoisky, Boholiubov's company challenges decision of business court in favor of NBU on collecting property in Dnipro

17:34 03.05.2019
Poroshenko, Lagarde discuss financial situation in Ukraine, express concern about situation with PrivatBank

Poroshenko, Lagarde discuss financial situation in Ukraine, express concern about situation with PrivatBank

14:22 02.05.2019
Foreign currency purchases by Ukraine's central bank grow to $80 mln in last week of April

Foreign currency purchases by Ukraine's central bank grow to $80 mln in last week of April

14:10 02.05.2019
PrivatBank to transfer UAH 11.52 bln in dividends for 2018 to state budget

PrivatBank to transfer UAH 11.52 bln in dividends for 2018 to state budget

11:56 02.05.2019
NBU reveals some broker deals with govt bonds for UAH 800 mln for 74 individuals, including 12 public figures, with signs of money laundering

NBU reveals some broker deals with govt bonds for UAH 800 mln for 74 individuals, including 12 public figures, with signs of money laundering

15:11 26.04.2019
Businessman Kolomoisky files five new claims against NBU, PrivatBank to court

Businessman Kolomoisky files five new claims against NBU, PrivatBank to court

12:05 26.04.2019
NBU increases planned volumes of intervention to buy currency on interbank market to $20 mln a day in Q2-Q3 2019

NBU increases planned volumes of intervention to buy currency on interbank market to $20 mln a day in Q2-Q3 2019

15:55 25.04.2019
NBU improves forecast for reserves, deficit of balance of payment

NBU improves forecast for reserves, deficit of balance of payment

15:14 25.04.2019
NBU expects IMF mission to visit Ukraine in mid-May

NBU expects IMF mission to visit Ukraine in mid-May

14:31 25.04.2019
NBU affirms forecast for GDP growth and inflation for 2019-2021

NBU affirms forecast for GDP growth and inflation for 2019-2021

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrtransnafta says it is ready to resume oil transit to EU

Kolomoisky, Boholiubov's company challenges decision of business court in favor of NBU on collecting property in Dnipro

Ukrtransnafta starts paying to BelOil in oil pumping dispute

Ukrtransnafta estimates weekly revenue loss from suspension of oil transit at EUR 1 mln

Poroshenko, Lagarde discuss financial situation in Ukraine, express concern about situation with PrivatBank

LATEST

Ukrtransnafta says it is ready to resume oil transit to EU

Court refuses removal of seizure of Kolomoisky's assets

Ukrtransnafta starts paying to BelOil in oil pumping dispute

Ukraine could put 5G technology licenses up for sale in 2020 – infrastructure minister

Ukrtransnafta estimates weekly revenue loss from suspension of oil transit at EUR 1 mln

Naftogaz considers Putin's statement on dependence of Ukraine's gas supplies on transit as start of talks

South Korea's Hyundai interested in building subway in Kharkiv

Zelensky's advisor considers Russian gas transit across Ukraine complex matter

Restoring criminalization of illicit enrichment one condition of IMF – Zelensky's advisor Danyliuk

Ukroboronprom, Turkey's ASFAT signs MoU during IDEF 2019 in Istanbul

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD