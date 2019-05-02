Economy

14:22 02.05.2019

Foreign currency purchases by Ukraine's central bank grow to $80 mln in last week of April

From April 22 to April 26, 2019, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) bought $80 million on the interbank forex market compared to $45 million and $56.5 million in previous weeks.

All currency was purchased at the best rate, the NBU said on its website.

The official forex rate of the hryvnia sent by the NBU to the U.S. dollar in the last week of April, which was the first after the second round of the presidential election, strengthened from UAH 26.8652 per U.S. dollar to UAH 26.492737 per U.S. dollar.

On April 26, the National Bank announced an increase in planned amounts of foreign currency purchases on interbank market from $15 million to $20 million per day in the second and third quarters of 2019.

In total, the NBU has bought $1.113 billion on the interbank market and sold $188.43 million since the beginning of this year. Its forex purchases in April alone rose to $321.5 million from $256.7 million in March, while sales fell to $21.6 million from $109.5 million.

Tags: #nbu #currency #ukraine
