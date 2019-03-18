Economy

18:38 18.03.2019

Infrastructure Ministry to develop Vietnamese port Lotus as logistics center for Ukrainian goods

1 min read
Infrastructure Ministry to develop Vietnamese port Lotus as logistics center for Ukrainian goods

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine is considering the Vietnamese port Lotus (38% belongs to the Ukrainian state-owned enterprise Black Sea Navigation Blasko) as a possible platform for creating a logistics center through which exports of Ukrainian goods to Asian markets could be arranged.

Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Viktor Dovhan said in an interview with the Center of Transport Strategies edition that the sale of the foreign asset in the form of corporate rights to a share in the charter capital of the Ukrainian-Vietnamese joint venture Lotus is not on agenda.

"The issue of the possibility of using the port infrastructure of JV Lotus as a logistics center for Ukrainian products to enter eastern markets is being studied. This is also due to the extremely favorable conditions of the port location: the company is located at the mouth of the Saigon River, which flows into the South China Sea, which opens convenient ways of communication with the global eastern business activity centers - Singapore and Hong Kong," he said.

He also said that the port pays dividends in full and shows a steady increase in revenue.

Tags: #logistics_center #vietnam #infrastructure_ministry #ukraine #port
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:45 18.03.2019
Jailed journalist Vyshinsky moved from Kherson to Kyiv on March 14

Jailed journalist Vyshinsky moved from Kherson to Kyiv on March 14

15:38 18.03.2019
Some 30,000 people got measles in Ukraine, 11 died from it since beginning of year

Some 30,000 people got measles in Ukraine, 11 died from it since beginning of year

15:22 18.03.2019
Net sale of currency by NBU last week totals $94.5 mln

Net sale of currency by NBU last week totals $94.5 mln

14:42 18.03.2019
Tymoshenko promises to bring Poroshenko, his entourage to justice

Tymoshenko promises to bring Poroshenko, his entourage to justice

14:33 18.03.2019
NATO urges Russia to return Crimea to Ukraine

NATO urges Russia to return Crimea to Ukraine

14:16 18.03.2019
Poroshenko to raise Ukraine-EU power interconnection project at meetings with EU leaders on March 20

Poroshenko to raise Ukraine-EU power interconnection project at meetings with EU leaders on March 20

12:59 18.03.2019
Poroshenko confident of his victory in elections, declaring them 'honest'

Poroshenko confident of his victory in elections, declaring them 'honest'

12:58 18.03.2019
One Ukrainian soldier killed amid Donbas hostilities on Monday – Defense ministry

One Ukrainian soldier killed amid Donbas hostilities on Monday – Defense ministry

12:24 18.03.2019
Canadian Foreign Ministry calls on Russia to release political prisoners, lift ban on Mejlis in Crimea

Canadian Foreign Ministry calls on Russia to release political prisoners, lift ban on Mejlis in Crimea

12:20 18.03.2019
SBU unmasks Crimea native compromised by Russian special forces

SBU unmasks Crimea native compromised by Russian special forces

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Net sale of currency by NBU last week totals $94.5 mln

U.S. Jabil invests $16 mln in construction of second electronics manufacturing site in Zakarpattia region

NBU retains refinancing rate at 18% per annum

Ukrzaliznytsia pays off $150 mln eurobonds

Ukraine will begin producing converters for solar plants

LATEST

Most financial experts expect no change in speed in reforms after elections – express poll by CFA Society Ukraine

Kyivstar to provide complex business solutions for Metinvest's enterprises

Number of M2M cards in Kyivstar's network reaches 1.5 mln

Kyivvodokanal announces intl tender to reconstruct Bortnychi wastewater treatment plant for $1 bln

Ukraine seeks to make its share of exports to EU reach 50% – Poroshenko

U.S. Jabil invests $16 mln in construction of second electronics manufacturing site in Zakarpattia region

Finland's support project for Ukrainian school reform provides EUR 6 mln of non-refundable assistance - Education ministry

Naftogaz head foresees decline in price of imported gas below figure regulated by PSO for public in April

NBU retains refinancing rate at 18% per annum

Ukrzaliznytsia pays off $150 mln eurobonds

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD