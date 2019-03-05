Economy

17:09 05.03.2019

PM proposes that Naftogaz installs gas meters at houses of regional gas supplier's consumers, brings recourse actions

2 min read
PM proposes that Naftogaz installs gas meters at houses of regional gas supplier's consumers, brings recourse actions

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has proposed that national joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy installs natural gas meters for consumers of operators of gas distribution pipelines and bring recourse actions against the operators.

"If the funds for the installation of gas meters were provided for [in the tariffs of regional gas companies], I believe that we can install these meters by Naftogaz, and then apply recourse claims against those organizations that should have done it using the funds provided for them under decisions of the regulator in previous periods," the prime minister said at a conference call in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Earlier, Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolev said that Naftogaz is ready for the campaign to install meters, but for this the Cabinet must approve the financial plan of the company and take into account the costs for installing the meters.

"We see the opportunity of installing meters if the consumer wants it... From his side, we need him to become our direct customer," Kobolev said.

In turn, the prime minister called on Naftogaz to prepare a plan for installing meters for 3 million consumers and said that in the near future he would instruct First Prime Minister Stepan Kubiv to work out a financial plan of Naftogaz and take into account the funds for the installation of the meters.

Tags: #groysman #ukraine #naftogaz_ukrainy
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:46 05.03.2019
Ukrainian marines carry out air landing with full combat equipment in Mykolaiv region

Ukrainian marines carry out air landing with full combat equipment in Mykolaiv region

16:01 05.03.2019
Poroshenko endorses anti-terrorism concept, Russia's aggressive policy defined as biggest terrorist threat

Poroshenko endorses anti-terrorism concept, Russia's aggressive policy defined as biggest terrorist threat

14:41 05.03.2019
Klimkin: Effective unbundling of Naftogaz important for Ukraine's strong position in tripartite gas talks

Klimkin: Effective unbundling of Naftogaz important for Ukraine's strong position in tripartite gas talks

11:48 05.03.2019
Ukroboronprom accuses investigative journalists of manipulations, prejudice

Ukroboronprom accuses investigative journalists of manipulations, prejudice

10:01 05.03.2019
Ukraine reports decrease in cases of measles – Health ministry

Ukraine reports decrease in cases of measles – Health ministry

09:31 05.03.2019
Poroshenko: construction of additional power units is priority for state

Poroshenko: construction of additional power units is priority for state

13:17 04.03.2019
Ukraine pays $444.4 mln to service rescheduled eurobonds

Ukraine pays $444.4 mln to service rescheduled eurobonds

09:28 04.03.2019
Groysman: Ukraine needs support of intl community, including financial

Groysman: Ukraine needs support of intl community, including financial

19:04 01.03.2019
Black Sea will become a 'Bermuda Triangle' for Russia – Klimkin

Black Sea will become a 'Bermuda Triangle' for Russia – Klimkin

18:01 01.03.2019
Ukraine raises second loan of EUR 529 mln under World Bank guarantee – Finance Ministry

Ukraine raises second loan of EUR 529 mln under World Bank guarantee – Finance Ministry

AD

HOT NEWS

Klimkin: Effective unbundling of Naftogaz important for Ukraine's strong position in tripartite gas talks

Cabinet will contest court ruling declaring illegal decision on gas prices for public on Tymoshenko's claim

Administrative court rules Cabinet's decision on gas prices for public unlawful in Tymoshenko suit

Ukraine pays $444.4 mln to service rescheduled eurobonds

Ukroboronprom ensures import substitution of Russian components by 70% – concern head

LATEST

Cabinet will contest court ruling declaring illegal decision on gas prices for public on Tymoshenko's claim

Administrative court rules Cabinet's decision on gas prices for public unlawful in Tymoshenko suit

"Укрпошта" пропонує місцевим громадам Київської області тримісячний пілот із відновлення обсягу поштових послуг - Омелян

Hague tribunal has no jurisdiction to try lawsuits filed by Nazfotaz, others against Russia –Russian Justice Ministry

Ukroboronprom ensures import substitution of Russian components by 70% – concern head

NBU to review criteria for determining systemically important banks

Lukashenko agrees to common currency with Russia with issuing center in St. Petersburg

Groysman, Dombrovskis discuss terms of second EUR 500 mln tranche under IV program of cooperation with EU

Regulator approves draft amendments to GTS code regarding access to pipelines

Ukrainian RPC Radiy, U.S. Curtiss-Wright Corporation become strategic partners – Poroshenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD