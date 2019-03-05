PM proposes that Naftogaz installs gas meters at houses of regional gas supplier's consumers, brings recourse actions

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has proposed that national joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy installs natural gas meters for consumers of operators of gas distribution pipelines and bring recourse actions against the operators.

"If the funds for the installation of gas meters were provided for [in the tariffs of regional gas companies], I believe that we can install these meters by Naftogaz, and then apply recourse claims against those organizations that should have done it using the funds provided for them under decisions of the regulator in previous periods," the prime minister said at a conference call in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Earlier, Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolev said that Naftogaz is ready for the campaign to install meters, but for this the Cabinet must approve the financial plan of the company and take into account the costs for installing the meters.

"We see the opportunity of installing meters if the consumer wants it... From his side, we need him to become our direct customer," Kobolev said.

In turn, the prime minister called on Naftogaz to prepare a plan for installing meters for 3 million consumers and said that in the near future he would instruct First Prime Minister Stepan Kubiv to work out a financial plan of Naftogaz and take into account the funds for the installation of the meters.