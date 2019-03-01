Economy

18:01 01.03.2019

Ukraine raises second loan of EUR 529 mln under World Bank guarantee – Finance Ministry

Ukraine on February 28 raised a loan of EUR 529 million from Deutsche Bank under the guarantee of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD, the World Bank Group), according to the website of the Ministry of Finance.

The funds were received in two tranches: an A tranche in the amount of EUR240 million with maturity in four years and a B tranche in the amount of EUR289 million with a final maturity in ten years (four years and six months after raising the funds, the loan is subject to gradual repayment with certain amounts every half a year).

The second part of the guarantee in the amount of $375 million in the euro equivalent of the total amount of the World Bank guarantees of $750 million was used for the loan.

As reported, the World Bank Board of Executive Directors on December 18, 2018 approved the provision of guarantees to Ukraine in the amount of $750 million in support of state policy.

Tags: #world_bank #ukraine #finance_ministry
