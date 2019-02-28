Economy

17:53 28.02.2019

Regulator approves draft amendments to GTS code regarding access to pipelines

2 min read
Regulator approves draft amendments to GTS code regarding access to pipelines

The National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation of Ukraine (NCER) has approved draft amendments to the Gas Transmission System (GTS) Code regarding distribution of pipelines and the introduction of the service of providing access to pipelines with limits.

The decision was made at a meeting of the commission on Thursday.

The draft document on approval of changes to certain decisions of NCER implies a change in approaches to ordering capacities at domestic entry/exit points of GTS, making it possible for customers to receive transportation services with more flexible access mechanisms for different periods (annual, quarterly, monthly and a day ahead).

"After introducing the provision of access to pipelines for more short-term periods, customers of transportation services will be able to more efficiently plan volumes and the use of pipelines," the commission said in the draft document.

In addition, the document also proposes to introduce a service of providing access to pipelines with limits, which among other things will allow loading Ukrainian gas storages facilities at the expense of European suppliers, diversify the sources of income of the GTS operator, increase cross border trade, and reduce the tariff burden on domestic consumers.

In general, the document proposes amendments to the Code of Gas Storage Facilities, frame contracts for gas transportation and storage, and methods for calculating gas transportation tariffs for entry/exit points.

Proposals to the draft document are accepted within a month.

Tags: #gts #ncer #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:22 22.02.2019
Filling gas daily balancing platform with information remain problem – Naftogaz CEO

Filling gas daily balancing platform with information remain problem – Naftogaz CEO

14:20 18.02.2019
Ukraine cuts gas stocks by 40% since start of heating season

Ukraine cuts gas stocks by 40% since start of heating season

11:16 18.02.2019
Any gas transportation project not using European rules is gray zone for Russian manipulation - Klimkin

Any gas transportation project not using European rules is gray zone for Russian manipulation - Klimkin

17:15 14.02.2019
Naftogaz urges government, local authorities to join efforts to boost gas production in Ukraine

Naftogaz urges government, local authorities to join efforts to boost gas production in Ukraine

13:10 14.02.2019
Ukraine reducing natural gas consumption every year — Poroshenko

Ukraine reducing natural gas consumption every year — Poroshenko

10:34 12.02.2019
Russia again could cause crisis with gas supplies to Europe over delaying talks on gas transit via Ukraine's GTS – Naftogaz CEO

Russia again could cause crisis with gas supplies to Europe over delaying talks on gas transit via Ukraine's GTS – Naftogaz CEO

00:22 31.01.2019
Ukraine to stimulate waste sorting, waste-to-energy activities - concept

Ukraine to stimulate waste sorting, waste-to-energy activities - concept

14:27 30.01.2019
Govt cuts gas consumption limits, obliges Naftogaz to foresee funds on installation of meters

Govt cuts gas consumption limits, obliges Naftogaz to foresee funds on installation of meters

12:32 30.01.2019
Govt to return decreased gas consumption limits, no one should pay in line with increased limits

Govt to return decreased gas consumption limits, no one should pay in line with increased limits

15:40 28.01.2019
Ukrainian gas traders preparing to test gas exports to Europe

Ukrainian gas traders preparing to test gas exports to Europe

AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz starts process of recovering debts from Gazprom in Luxembourg

Groysman: Govt makes no decision on signing new contract with Naftogaz management

Our task is to raise minimum wage to $300 and we can reach this – Groysman

Directors of Morozov Design Bureau, Izium Instrument Plant removed from posts during investigation - Ukroboronprom

Pensioners living on minimum pension to have UAH 2,410 compensation for unpaid indexing sums – Poroshenko

LATEST

Ukrainian RPC Radiy, U.S. Curtiss-Wright Corporation become strategic partners – Poroshenko

Ukraine signs protocol on fish catch in Azov Sea with Russia

Naftogaz starts process of recovering debts from Gazprom in Luxembourg

Groysman: Govt makes no decision on signing new contract with Naftogaz management

IT Kontrakt buys CoreValue from Insoft Capital and AVentures Capital

Almost 1.9 mln pensioners will get UAH 2,400 extra payment in March and April – Reva

Our task is to raise minimum wage to $300 and we can reach this – Groysman

Kernel posts $164 mln net profit in H1, 2019FY

Directors of Morozov Design Bureau, Izium Instrument Plant removed from posts during investigation - Ukroboronprom

New energy is one of most important issues for state's moving forward – Poroshenko at opening of Prymorsk wind plant

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD