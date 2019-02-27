Economy

New energy is one of most important issues for state's moving forward – Poroshenko at opening of Prymorsk wind plant

The opening of Prymorsk wind power station (Zaporizhia region) is one of the projects that turn Ukraine into a regional leader, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said.

"The opening of Prymorsk wind power station is not local but a very important event for the entire state. It is through such projects that we turn Ukraine into a regional leader," Poroshenko said during the launch of the first wind turbines of Prymorsk wind power plant in Zaporizhia region.

He noted that the innovative modernization of the energy sector is crucial for Ukraine.

According to Poroshenko, the conventional approaches of Ukraine's energy sector have almost exhausted themselves, and "the new energy industry is one of the most important, very first issues of the movement of our state forward."

The president noted that alternative renewable energy is beginning to be implemented precisely in Zaporizhia region. According to the head of state, the matter concerns high-performance and high-tech projects, "green energy," which does not bring any harm to the environment.

"It is very important that this is a project that is implemented on the basis of the most modern digital technologies," he said.

