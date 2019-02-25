Industrial production in Ukraine 3.3% down in Jan 2019 – statistics

Industrial production in Ukraine in January 2019 decreased by 3.3% compared with January 2018, whereas in January last year its growth by 4.3% was recorded, the State Statistics Service has reported.

The agency said that with the adjustment to the effect of calendar days, industrial production in January 2019 from January 2018 decreased by 2.9%.

The service said that industrial production in the first month of this year in relation to the last month of last year fell by 13.8%, but taking into account the seasonal factor by a mere 0.5%.

The decline in processing industry in January 2019 compared with January 2018 was 5.5%, in mining industry and quarrying some 1.6%, while the rise in the supply of electricity, gas, steam and conditioned air stood at 1.3%.