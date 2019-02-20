Economy

Ukraine's Border Guard Service announces tenders to reconstruct seven offices on border with Poland

The Western regional department of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has announced tenders to procure works to reconstruct seven border service offices at the ProZorro e-procurement platform.

As reported on Tuesday on the Facebook page of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, procurement of works on the reconstruction of the border service offices of Mostyska and Lviv border detachments is announced "as part of the implementation of the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Poland on granting a loan on the terms of related assistance."

Thus, tenders have been announced for the reconstruction of buildings of the Ambukov, Morozovychi, Salashi and Uhniv border service offices of the Lviv border detachment (it guards a section of the state border located within the Volodymyr-Volynsky and Ivanychi districts of Volyn region, Sokal, Zhovkva and partially Yavoriv districts of Lviv region.).

In addition, tenders have been announced for the reconstruction of buildings of the Nyzhankovychi, Tsykiv, and Lopushanka border service offices of the Mostyska border detachment (it guards the section of the state border located within the Yavoriv, Mostyska, Stary Sambir and Turka districts of Lviv region).

The Mostyska border detachment guards 105.6 km of the mountainous sections of the state border; 50 km of river sections; and 68.8 km of plain sections. The total length of the borders with Poland, which the detachment guards, is 174.1 km.

The Lviv border detachment guards a 219.5 km section of the state border of Ukraine with Poland.

