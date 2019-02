Share of export receipts in foreign currency subject to mandatory sale to be reduced to 30% from 50% from March 1

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has decided to reduce the share of export receipts in foreign currency subject to mandatory sale to 30% from 50%, NBU Deputy Governor Oleh Churiy has said.

"From March 1, we have decided to reduce the share of mandatory sale [of earnings from exports] to 30% from 50%," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday.