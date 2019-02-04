Economy

18:22 04.02.2019

Poroshenko sign law extending moratorium on sale of agricultural land

1 min read
 President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine has signed a law that provides for the extension of a moratorium on the sale of agricultural land until January 1, 2020.

A statement on the Verkhovna Rada's website says the law (bill No. 9355-5) was received back with the signature of the president on February 4, 2019.

As earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada on December 20, 2018 approved draft law No. 9355-5 on extending the moratorium on the sale of agricultural land until January 1, 2020. The law, in particular, stipulates that the Cabinet of Ministers by March 1, 2019 should develop and submit to the parliament a draft law on the circulation of agricultural land.

During the period of the absence of a moratorium, there were no land sale transactions, since there was no law on the land market.

Interfax-Ukraine
