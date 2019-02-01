Economy

15:53 01.02.2019

Energy Ministry offers to cut threshold for participation of solar and wind plants in 'green' auctions from 2021, increase bank guarantee

The Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry has proposed to provide in draft law No. 8449-d the reduction of the threshold for compulsory participation of solar and wind power plants in "green" auctions from 2021.

The relevant position of the Ministry of Energy was voiced by the Director General of the Energy Markets Directorate, Olha Buslavets, during the Renpower conference, the press service of the agency reports.

According to the materials posted on the ministry's website, in addition to lowering the participation threshold in auctions, the agency considers it necessary to establish the banking guarantee at the level of EUR20,000/MW instead of the EUR15,000 per offered by the bill.

The ministry also considers it appropriate to transfer from 2024 to 2021, beginning with which electricity producers, who received the right to state support following the auctions, will be fully responsible for unbalances.

