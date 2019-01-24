SPF gains support of EBRD in implementing plans of 'big' privatization in 2019 - Trubarov

Acting Head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF) Vitaliy Trubarov has met with Head of the Ukrainian office of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Marina Petrov regarding the implementation of "big" privatization plans.

"The SPF gained the support of the EBRD on the ways of implementing the plans of "big" privatization in 2019," he said on Facebook.

He also said that during the meeting the parties discussed the ways to resolve the situation at Odesa Port-Side Chemical Plant and the possibility of resolving the problem as soon as possible with the approval of an investment adviser to privatization from Pericles Global Advisory.

As reported, the SPF at the end of July 2018 selected the consortium led by Pericles Global Advisory including White & Case LLP, Kinstellar, KPMG Ukraine and SARS Capital as an investment advisor for the plant privatization. However, the work of the adviser is blocked by the court proceedings, which were initiated by the bidder that lost the tender.