11:58 18.01.2019

Nord Stream 2 can't be stopped - Germany's FM

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas believes that even the U.S. sanctions would not prevent the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Russia could complete the construction of the gas pipeline on its own, the DW has reported.

"U.S. sanctions could lead to Western companies, including German concerns, withdrawing from it. However, this should not lead to Russia curtailing the project, Maas said," it said on Thursday.

He says that currently, negotiations are underway, with the participation of the EU, on preserving the Ukraine transit route, but he thinks, however, that these negotiations will lose their meaning if the United States imposes sanctions, and the Russians independently complete the gas pipeline.

"No one is able to disrupt the project anymore. U.S. sanctions could lead to Western companies, including German concerns, withdrawing from it. However, this should not lead to Russia curtailing the project. In this case, Russia will implement it by itself, and then no one will have any influence on the preservation of gas transit via Ukraine," the politician said.

Also, Maas noted that there are concerns about gas supplies through the territory of Ukraine after the launch of the gas pipeline.

