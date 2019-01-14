Economy

Oschadbank wins another trial against Creative Group

The court of Kirovohrad region has fully satisfied the claims of Oschadbank (Kyiv) against Regionprodukt-Ukraine LLC, the property guarantor of CJSC Creative, for the foreclosure of collateral to meet the bank's claims in excess of $4.5 million.

According to a press release of Oschadbank, the decision was officially published on January 3, 2019.

Since 2015, Oschadbank has been actively claiming to recover the debts of Creative Group. In general, the bank filed 23 lawsuits to recover the debt from Creative Group and its guarantors Maksym Berezkin and Yuriy Davydov to the courts of general jurisdiction.

The bank received court decisions to recover debt from the debtors and guarantors in favor of Oschadbank, which entered into legal force, for a total of $212.7 million, EUR12.7 million, and UAH 255 million.

