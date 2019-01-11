Bogdan starts 2019 with new contract with France's Bluebus

Bogdan Motors, uniting industrial assets of the Bogdan Corporation, has signed a new contract with France's Bluebus to produce bodies for electric buses, Spokesperson of the corporation Serhiy Krasulia has told Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, under first contracts with this company Bogdan supplied six 12-meter bus bodies in 2018, making a Western European market breakthrough.

"The French customer remained satisfied with the observation of the terms of production and the quality of products and decided to continue cooperation," the corporation's spokesperson said.

He said that the first body under the new contract is already being manufactured at the facilities of the company's Lutsk plant, and the total number of bodies to be delivered will be determined during the year by supplementary agreements.

Bluebus is a French manufacturer of environment-friendly public transport, using advanced technologies and focusing on abating the harm to the environment.

Krasulia reminded that the corporation had previously cooperated with the eastern countries of the European continent - the electric city bus Bogdan A70100 runs on the streets of Polish cities. In addition, the ERCV27 electric vehicle, the first Ukrainian fully electric truck, was manufactured for the Danish Banke Electromotive.

Krasulia reminded that “Bogdan” is also ready to supply electric buses for Ukrainian car fleets if orders are available.

The Bogdan Motors automobile company unites the production assets of one of the leading Ukrainian automakers - the Bogdan Corporation (bus and trolleybus plant in Lutsk and a passenger car plant in Cherkasy).