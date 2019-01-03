Revenues of 2018 state budget in Ukraine 1.1% exceed target – Finance Ministry

The revenues of the national budget of Ukraine in 2018 amounted to UAH 928.139 billion and exceeded the target by 1.1%, Finance Minister Oksana Markarova has said, commenting on the information on the website of the State Treasury Service that state budget revenues were 1.3.% or UAH 11.77 billion less than the planned figure.

She said that the planned state budget revenues in the general and special funds amount to UAH 918.1 billion in accordance with the law on the national budget for 2018 and the changes put to it, but the State Treasury takes into account own revenues expected by the main managers (UAH 939 billion).

According to the treasury, in December 2018 the national budget received UAH 84.87 billion, which is UAH 5.2 billion, or 6.5% more than the planned figure, and UAH 15.5 billion, or 22.4% more than in December 2017.

According to the State Treasury, the revenues of the general fund were underfulfilled by 1.1% or UAH 833.6 billion, which is 19.3% more than in 2017. In December, the general fund posted UAH 72.7 billion, which is 2.9% more than the target.

At the same time, Markarova noted that general fund revenues last year in relation to the target, stipulated in the law on the national budget, saw a shortage of 0.1%, while overfulfillment on the special fund was 25.6%.