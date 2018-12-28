Economy

Ukraine interested in respected partner to manage GTS – PM

 Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said that Ukraine is interested in finding a strong partner for joint management of the Ukrainian gas transmission system (GTS).

"We are interested in finding a serious respected partner for joint management of the gas transmission system from the European Union, the United States," Groysman said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"They are interested in receiving gas in Europe, and we are interested in ensuring the volume of transportation, therefore we are interested in joint management," the head of the Ukrainian government added.

The prime minister also said that he expects to receive the final schedule for unbundling from national joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy in January, which will be approved by their supervisory board: monthly plan until January 1, 2020 with unbundling, with the new operator that we have created - Mahistralni Gazoprovody Ukrayiny (MGU, Trunk Pipelines of Ukraine).

"It [the new operator] should have been certified under European legislation prior to that date. I would like us to get a real strong player on the European gas market as a result," Groysman said, adding that this is precisely what the interest in finding a serious partner for the joint management of GTS in Ukraine is related to.

