Economy

13:31 28.12.2018

Sanctions should aim at blocking financial support of Russian economy – PM

1 min read
The sanctions against Russia should block financial support of the Russian economy, but not touch citizens of this country working in Ukraine and not maintaining contacts with Russia, according to Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman.

"The sanctions are imposed on concrete entities with certain signs of cooperation with the Russian regime. If a person has a Russian passport, but works in Ukraine and has no relations with the Russian state, pays taxes here, I do not think that this person could be at risk," Groysman said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

The prime minister said that the essence of sanctions is blocking financial support of the Russian economy, which works for the armed vehicles or financing some terrorist organizations.

"The sanctions should target this. I believe that no other option is possible. The sanction policy works in this way," he said.

Interfax-Ukraine
