Economy

15:55 27.12.2018

Cabinet approves plan of measures for synchronization of Ukraine's power system with ENTSO-E

2 min read
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at a meeting on December 27 approved an action plan for synchronizing the united energy system of Ukraine with the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E).

The action plan provides for the creation of a joint block of regulation of the united power system of Ukraine and the power system of Moldova, work to ensure the readiness of thermal power plants to work within ENTSO-E, the organization of communication channels for the technological management of Ukraine's united power system, the construction of overhead lines and substations, the certification of the transmission system operator (Ukrenergo), transition to isolated work with the energy systems of countries outside ENTSO-E (Russia, Belarus), and the involvement of international technical assistance.

Within the measures, it is planned by 2021 to build the 330 kV Biletska-Kurakhovska thermal power plant (TPP), the 330 kV Kupiansk-Kremenska, and the 330 kV Slobozhanska substations. In addition, it is planned by 2022 to resume the operation of the 750 kV Yuzhoukrainsk NPP-Isakcha and 220 kV Lviv-Stry power grids.

As reported, in April 2018, Ukraine and Moldova signed a memorandum of cooperation and joint actions between the relevant ministries of the two countries aimed at ensuring European integration processes to achieve the possibility of synchronous operation of the power systems of Ukraine and Moldova with ENTSO-E.

