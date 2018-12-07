Economy ministry registers Sumy industrial park

Ukraine's Economic Development and Trade Ministry on December 4, 2018 placed the Sumy industrial park with an area of 17.5 ha to the register of industrial parks. The initiator of the creation of the park is the Sumy City Council.

According to a posting on the ministry's website on Thursday, the declared term of functioning of the park is 30 years. Up to 1,050 jobs will be created on its territory (the area of the Centrolit plant).

The priority types of economic activity are the production of light metal packages, components for automobiles, in particular, electrical equipment and appliances; manufacture of plastic products; food industry, as well as research activities and other associated industries (transport and warehousing, including the preparation and storage of agricultural products).

The ministry said that the Sumy City Council concluded memorandums with three potential participants of the industrial park – CAT LLC, JSC Technology and Guala Closures Ukraine LLC (all - Sumy).

All three companies belong to the same group of industrial and agricultural enterprises.

CAT was established in 2014, it works on the market for the sale of grains, oilseeds and legumes in Sumy region. Cooperates with more than 100 agricultural enterprises of the region and supplies products to 25 companies in Ukraine and abroad.

JSC Technology produces closure and packaging materials, including decorative casing and caps for champagne decoration, label products, combination material, and polyethylene film.

Guala Closures Ukraine LLC is a subsidiary of Guala Closures, a large global manufacturer of aluminum and "non-refillable" closures.