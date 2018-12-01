Groysman, Polish FM discuss possibility of equivalent retaliation to Russian aggression, opposition to Nord Stream 2

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman and Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz have discussed the possibility of an equivalent retaliation to Russia's hybrid aggression, toughening sanctions and active opposition to the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project.

"We expect that the partners will support our call to an equivalent retaliation to the aggressor. If Russian troops stop ships in the Kerch Strait, then Russian ships must be stopped in the waters of other countries," Groysman said on Facebook after a meeting with Czaputowicz.

According to the Ukrainian prime minister, we also need to remember about the threats of Nord Stream 2 to Europe.

"If the Russians resorted to gas blackmail on Ukraine, then they will blackmail Europe after the gas pipeline is completed," he said.