EBRD approves issue of EUR 150 mln to subsidiary of Norway's NBT for building wind plant in Kherson region

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on November 28 approved the issue of a loan of up to EUR 150 million to Syvashenergoprom LLC (Kherson region, a subsidiary of Norway's NBT) for the construction of a wind power plant with an installed capacity of 250 MW in Kherson region.

"The signing is expected by the end of this year," EBRD Senior Adviser on External Affairs Anton Usov told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to information on the project on the bank's website, EUR 75 million could be allocated from the EBRD's own funds, while the second half syndicated from other sources. The total cost of the wind farm construction is estimated at EUR369 million.

As reported, Norway's NBT bought Syvashenergoprom LLC in April 2018 (it operates a wind farm with a capacity of about 3 MW) and intends to build wind plants with an installed capacity of 250-330 MW in the adjacent territories.

In 2006, Kherson Regional State Administration transferred the unfinished Syvash wind power plant to concession to Syvashenergoprom LLC until 2055. In 2011, Syvashenergoprom signed a lease agreement for land plots of 12 hectares under the concession wind farm and 1,300 hectares intended for the construction of new wind and solar generating capacities.